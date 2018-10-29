Menu
Sunshine Coast sisters Nicole and Bec Giles will compete on the new season of Family Food Fight.
TV

Coast sisters wow TV judges

by Seanna Cronin
29th Oct 2018 6:38 AM
BEC and Nicole Giles have been nicknamed Family Food Fight's "smiling assassins".

The Coast-raised sisters make up one of eight teams competing in season two of Nine's reality cooking show, which is hosted and judged by chefs Matt Moran and Anna Polyviou with British food critic Tom Parker Bowles.

"Mum always said to us if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all," Bec told the Daily.

"It was really weird for us to tell our family and friends that we were the wall flowers (on the show).

"I see a lot of my mum's upbringing in us."

 

Sisters Nicole and Bec Giles in a scene from season two of Family Food Fight. Supplied by Channel 9.
The sisters, who no longer live on the Coast but have family in Coolum and Tewantin, believe they stand out from the other teams because they aren't drawing on generations of family recipes.

"We don't have 20 years of recipes behind us," Bec said.

"We're creating our own traditions and we evolve week to week depending on what mood we're in.

"I love the weird and wonderful.

"I've always drawn my inspiration from the likes of Anthony Bourdain and Marco Pierre White. If people don't generally eat it then I want to find a way to make you want to eat it. I've tried everything from brains to blood soup."

Moran is full of praise for the young cooks, who impressed him early on with their spicy fried chicken.

"They're very talented girls," he said. "Bec has a phenomenal knowledge of Asian food."

Family Food Fight premieres tonight at 7.30pm on Nine.

