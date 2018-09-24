Coast students get hands dirty to protect environment

COAST students got their hands dirty around Yeppoon recently to learn about the importance of protecting our environment.

In the hands-on experience, more than 40 Yeppoon State High School students together with teacher Chris Thompson and Livingstone Shire Council took part in a Community Volunteer Day Programme showing students the value in looking after the environment.

Parks, Open Spaces and Environment councillor Tom Wyatt said the programme featured four different activities focussing on various aspects of the Capricorn Coast National Park.

Yeppoon State High School students collecting marine debris and litter on Kemp Beach with John Wyland, Livingstone Shire Council Project Officer Natural Resource Management YSHS

"The students rotated through the four environmental activities including a walk and talk about the national park, education on litter and marine debris, erosion control and land rehabilitation through planting, and a Great Barrier Reef Marine Park zoning activity,” Cr Wyatt said.

"This was a fantastic opportunity for Council and local environmental organisations to provide important education and awareness for the younger generation in our region, to help shape a better future both environmentally and socially.

"This programme was also aimed at helping the students to understand the value and importance of volunteering, and the positive impact it has on the community and themselves, when they contribute to a community project.”

Council is aiming to host similar volunteer-focussed events across the region in the near future.