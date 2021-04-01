Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Greater Brisbane lockdown to be lifted from midday: "Easter is good to go"
Health

Coast supermarket deep cleaned after COVID scare

Matty Holdsworth
1st Apr 2021 9:30 AM

A Sunshine Coast supermarket was deep cleaned after a person believed to have tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store, according to its store management.

The store is Mountain Creek Woolworths on Karawatha Drive.

Queensland Health is yet to confirm whether a person visited the store and the store is not listed on Queensland Health's contact tracing section of its website.

WATCH: School worker's anti-COVID rant caught on video

WATCH LIVE: Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.
A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.

 

According to a customer notice written by store manager Russell Semgreen, the person who tested positive visited the store on March 22 from 4.15-4.40pm.

"As a good retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight (Wednesday March 31)," the notice reads.

"The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores."

Anyone who had been in the store on March 22 and became unwell should contact the Queensland Health hotline on 1800 020 080.

More to come.

More Stories

coronavirus sunshine coast covid 19 sunshine coast covid restrictions mountain creek woolworths mountain creek
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRIBUTE: CQ principal remembered as ‘pioneer’

        Premium Content TRIBUTE: CQ principal remembered as ‘pioneer’

        News A former Queensland special school principal has been remembered by his children as a ‘trailblazer’ with a genuine love for people.

        Surf Lakes proposes $187 million development

        Premium Content Surf Lakes proposes $187 million development

        Travel From an inflatable water park to accommodation, the project is expected to create...

        LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE ED: A new coal mine 10km from the Reef?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

        Premium Content How an expired driver’s licence can land you in court

        News It doesn’t always make media headlines, but believe us, it happens quite regularly.