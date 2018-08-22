Coast therapist lends hand to drought-stricken families

EVERY BIT HELPS: Amii Geddes is donating $5 from every massage she does to help farmers.

MASSAGE therapist Amii Geddes feels devastated by the plight of farmers in prolonged drought and wants to make a difference.

Ms Geddes runs Beach Room massage studio at Lammermoor Beach and is donating $5 from every massage to the Buy A Bale not-for-profit organisation to help farmers.

She wants to encourage other businesses to do the same.

"It saddens me when I hear all these terrible stories about the adverse effects of the drought on our farmers,” she said.

"I wanted to do something, but more than that, I know how generous and kind our community is, so I am putting out the call for businesses to help in some small way so that collectively, we can make a difference,” she said.

Buy a Bale help farmers in need.

Buy A Bale

Not-for-profit organisation Buy A Bale is helping Australian farmers as they battle the most crippling drought in decades.

Visit buyabale.com.au or call 1300 327 624.

Ms Geddes' studio offers women's relaxation massage, basic relaxation massage and cupping.

Though she ran a small business with limited income, she said she believed that if we each helped in a small way we could make a big difference.

"I hope other businesses take the challenge and join me in trying to help others in their time of need. I know that economically times have been tough but if you consider just how difficult times are for our drought-stricken farmers, it is hard to just sit on your hands and do nothing.”

Queensland Government website The Long Paddock confirms that as of August 1, there were 23 councils and four part-council areas drought-declared.

These declarations represent 57.4 per cent of the land area of Queensland.

There are also 85 individual drought-stricken properties in further shires.

While 2018 summer rain was a welcome relief, it wasn't enough to repair damage since 2014 when drought conditions were first declared.

Centacare CQ Drought and Poverty in Central Western Queensland lists the by-products of prolonged drought including kangaroos seeking pasture, the $66.3million that wild dogs cost the economy annually, declining land values, reduced incomes leading to debt, the flow-on effect for small local business, not to mention the social impacts for farmers and their families that include an increase in depression and suicide.