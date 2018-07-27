Coast triathlon atmosphere like spoonful of good medicine

GREAT SUPPORT: Mara O'Reilly says the atmosphere at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival is fantastic with plenty of support and encouragement out on the course.

GREAT SUPPORT: Mara O'Reilly says the atmosphere at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival is fantastic with plenty of support and encouragement out on the course. Paul Braven GLA070517TRIATHON

THE atmosphere at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival is worth bottling, according to Mara O'Reilly.

The Yeppoon triathlete will line up for the third straight year at the event, this time in a team in the Kraken 102 long distance event.

She will be among more than 300 competitors who will greet the start line on Sunday in the three feature races - the Kraken, and the sprint and enticer triathlons.

The festival gets under way tomorrow with Super Saturday, which features a children's duathlon, an aquathlon and corporate duathlon.

YTF race organiser Glenn Skinner said the stage was set for another fantastic weekend with some leading triathletes to hit the course on Sunday.

More than 10 professionals will compete in the Kraken 102, with the Sunshine Coast's Jarrod Harvey the early favourite for the men's title.

Southeast Queenslander Katie Gibb will be one to watch in the women's event, as too Courtney Gilfillan who has raced at Yeppoon before.

More than 300 competitors will take part in the three feature races at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK060817ctri6

Ms O'Reilly cannot speak highly enough of the festival.

"Each year it gets bigger and the crowd gets better,” she said.

"To have an event like this on our doorstep is amazing.

"It's awesome to compete at Mooloolaba and Noosa but when you race at the Yeppoon Triathlon Festival it's like you're a bit of a pop star because people are cheering you on.

"It's the people you know from the gym, from Woolies, from school or the football club.

"When you're on the course you know so many people and they're all so supportive and encouraging.”

Ms O'Reilly believes it is the broad range of competitors that makes YTF so appealing.

"You will have some elite athletes participate at the weekend but you'll have people giving it a go just for fitness and others trying it just to be out of their comfort zone.

"I think the fact it accommodates everybody from one end of the spectrum to the other and everywhere in between is what makes it so great.

"If you could bottle the atmosphere at the festival and take a spoon of it when you're having a down day, it would be a great thing.”