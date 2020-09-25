Residents jump out of windows in unit block blaze

FIREFIGHTERS say occupants of a Gold Coast unit block were forced to jump out of windows to escape a fierce fire which torched the building early this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW Banora Point was called to the fire on Coyne Street, Coolangatta alongside Queensland firefighters, police and paramedics about 2am.

While firefighters were on the way to the blaze reports came through of "multiple persons reported trapped" and "self evacuating from windows".

"Flame and smoke could be seen from some distance and it was evident to arriving crews that this was a major fire," a statement posted to Facebook read.

Nearby resident Piers Booth also reported hearing "shouts and bangs" when he and his wife woke up shortly after the fire began.

"We woke up to shouts of 'wake up everyone'," he said.

"We heard people yelling, honestly we thought it was drunk people trying to wake everybody up.

"But we looked and it was 50, 60, 70 foot in the air. Everyone was coming out of their buildings to see."

Banora Point firefighters arrived at the scene and began tackling the flames with hoses, trying to prevent the fire spreading to adjoining units.

A search of the affected unit came up empty but authorities, including Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Police, confirmed no one had been trapped.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics but despite two being treated for minor smoke inhalation all declined transport to hospital.

"Fire and Rescue NSW worked alongside Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) firefighters for some time to contain the incident," the statement read.

"A plan was devised for each agency to monitor different sectors and share tasks as required. "The operation was seamless and our mutual aid agreement showed its true potential.

"FRNSW issued a 'stop' message at 4:16am whilst QFES remains on scene to extinguish hot spots and investigate further."

Police confirmed a neighbouring unit complex in Haig Street had to be evacuated.

The fire reportedly left one unit destroyed and other units and garages damaged.

Fire investigators are expected to arrive on scene today and police investigations are underway.

brianna.morris-grant@news.com.au

Originally published as Coast unit destroyed by fire