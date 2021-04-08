Menu
Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020. Picture: File
Crime

Coast woman accused of $66k scam

Laura Pettigrew
7th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
A Coast woman has been charged with fraud offences after she allegedly swindled nearly $67,000 from her Coast building company employer.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kristie Joy Best allegedly swindled $66,879.4 from Ben Campbell Building between December 26, 2018 and May 5, 2020.

Ms Best originally faced two fraud charges but police prosecutor Leonie Scott said police would offer no evidence for one count of fraud - dishonesty application of property between December 11, 2018 and September 12, 2020, instead substituting it with two fresh fraud charges.

Ms Best faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday for three charges including two counts of dishonestly applying Australian currency as an employee and one of fraudulently falsifying/destroy/alter/damage a record.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tallon asked Magistrate Christopher Callaghan for a four to five-week adjournment so evidence could be considered.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matters to May 5. 

ben campbell building fraud allegations fraud as an employee fraud charge fraud offences sunshine coast crime
