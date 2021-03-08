Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Qld woman facing attempted murder charge

by Luke Mortimer
8th Mar 2021 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

GOLD Coast police have charged a woman with attempted murder after she allegedly made threats to kill a man and tried to stab him through a security door.

It's alleged the 40-year-old Paradise Point woman went to a home on Hillridge Crescent at Varsity Lakes about 11pm on Sunday night.

Woman holding knife generic.
Woman holding knife generic.

Police believe the woman then attempted to stab a 29-year-old man through the door.

It's also alleged the woman used a metal bar to smash through a window and threatened to kill the man before police officers arrived at the home.

The man suffered injuries, not considered to be life threatening, when glass shattered on him during the incident, police said in a statement.

 

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

It's understood the alleged attack was not random in nature.

The Paradise Point woman was charged with one count each of attempted murder and attempted burglary.

 

 

She was expected to face Southport Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Coast woman facing attempted murder charge

The Paradise Point woman will likely face court today, charged with attempted murder. File photo. Picture: Scott Fletcher
The Paradise Point woman will likely face court today, charged with attempted murder. File photo. Picture: Scott Fletcher

More Stories

attempted murder changes crime stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The CQ women making a huge difference behind the scenes

        Premium Content The CQ women making a huge difference behind the scenes

        News “There are a lot of women working behind the scenes that aren’t seen out with the fire hoses.”

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rally around female veterans

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rally around female veterans

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

        Premium Content NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

        Swimming GALLERY: Why weekend’s championships were so special for these twins.

        Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

        Premium Content Real Group lodges plans for new service at training facility

        Business There would be general learning areas inside and an outdoor play space.