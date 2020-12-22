Coast woman flashes breasts during street dispute

A Yeppoon woman faced court after exposing her breasts during an argument on her street. FILE PHOTO.

A Capricorn Coast woman exposed her breasts and buttocks during a dispute with someone in her street, a court has heard.

Shelley Marie Goodsall, 44, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to public nuisance and obstruct police charges.

The court heard police were called to a disturbance in Maple St, at 3.30pm on November 27.

When police arrived they spoke to a witness who showed them a video of what had earlier taken place.

The video showed Goodsall standing in the middle of Maple St yelling: “F... that, I don’t give a f... if they want it again. Here you go.”

The video then showed Goodsall grabbing her breasts and pulling them out to expose them to the witness and the victim who were standing in the street.

Goodsall was then seen exposing her buttocks in the direction of the witness.

After this, Goodsall yelled “Get f...ed mate, I’m sick of youse (sic)” before giving the witness the finger.

The prosecutor told the court Goodsall only stopped when her children encouraged her to stop and go inside.

After speaking to the witness, police took up with Goodsall who was standing on a nature strip nearby.

Goodsall admitted she did “get her boobs out” but said she wasn’t going to apologise.

She further told police: “If they (witness) wanted to take a photo she was going to give them something to take a photo of, and she hoped it would break their camera.”

When police told Goodsall she was going to be charged, she began walking towards the house of the witness and police had to restrain her but she resisted.

That formed the basis of the obstruct police charge.

In court, Magistrate Cameron Press heard Goodsall had, 15 days prior to this offending, been placed on probation for a separate public nuisance offence.

The court was also told Goodsall was on a suspended sentence for drug offending.

Goodsall’s lawyer said as the latest indiscretions were not drug related, the suspended sentence should not be triggered.

Mr Press agreed and also took into account four letters from neighbours that were tendered to the court in support of Goodsall.

The magistrate described Goodsall’s behaviour as “quite disgusting behaviour”.

“You should be embarrassed, it’s as simple as that,” Mr Press said.

Goodsall was convicted and placed on 12 months’ probation with conditions.

Her suspended sentence was not activated, but it was extended by three months.

