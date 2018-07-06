Coast woman hosts walking event to raises funds for dementia

REDUCING THE STIGMA: Tennille Caddell with her mother Wendy Shaw, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 58. Ms Caddell is organising a memory walk and jog to raise funds for Dementia Australia this Sunday at Emu Park.

REDUCING THE STIGMA: Tennille Caddell with her mother Wendy Shaw, who was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 58. Ms Caddell is organising a memory walk and jog to raise funds for Dementia Australia this Sunday at Emu Park. Contributed

WHEN Tennille Caddell's mother was diagnosed with early dementia at just 58, the Emu Park woman was devastated.

But she has turned this devastation into something worthwhile.

Ms Caddell is holding a Capricorn Coast Memory Walk and Jog, a four or eight kilometre walk or run along Fishermen's Beach in Emu Park this Sunday.

The event will raise funds for Dementia Australia and has so far raised more than $4,000 with over 100 entrants registered to join.

"For me fundraising is about creating awareness of the disease,” Ms Caddell said.

"I want people to be aware of their loved ones, of their neighbours and friends, and know that at a young age dementia can happen.

"The journey can be lonely, scary and new ground for people to be treading on.

"It feels like you're entering into a suffocating cloud and there is no way out.”

Ms Caddell's mother, Wendy Shaw, who lives in the Sunshine Coast, is now 66.

"It's not fair... she is too young,” she said.

It has been a new journey for Ms Caddell and her two brothers and sister to navigate life with their mother having the neurological condition.

"We've helped them to adjust into the life that lays ahead of them and we've learnt to understand we need to just take each day as it comes,” she said.

"I've learnt that dementia isn't just about the person who has the disease.

"It's about each and every person who is involved with that individual.

"It's a journey and it doesn't come with a cure.

"It's important to reach out for support.

"Set yourself up to be able to deal with it the best way possible, to get the best quality of life that the person with dementia and their carer needs.”

Tennille Caddell volunteering with Dementia Australia at Rockhampton's Women's Wellness Expo. Contributed

In an effort to try and get more involved in raising awareness of dementia, Ms Caddell became a registered volunteer with the Rockhampton Dementia Australia team last year.

"I felt hopeless living away from mum and dad, my heart ached for them and thoughts of other families living with dementia were always on my mind,” she said.

"I really wanted to give something to the organisation and help support families, help them not to feel alone in their journey and to assist them in getting in touch with the right people before crisis point.

"I have become involved with a great team of people, people that can make things happen.”

It was through the volunteer group that Ms Caddell heard about the walk.

The Community Development Officer, Lisa Toner, pushed Ms Caddell to host an event of her own.

"She encouraged the idea as it was a positive step to create more awareness and help reduce the stigma about dementia within our community,” she said.

"I am excited and proud for us to be holding this event along one of our beautiful beaches in the town of Emu Park where I live.

"I can't wait to see the community leaving their footprints on the sand for Dementia Australia.”

Tennille Caddell with her three sons, Jackson, Taylen and Henry at the Channel 7 Rocky River Run in May. Contributed

DEMENTIA WALK:

Capricorn Coast Memory Walk and Jog