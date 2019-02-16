Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck.
A Sunshine Coast woman was killed when the motorbike she was riding collided with a cattle truck. Jordan Phillip
Crime

Coast woman killed as motorbike and cattle truck collide

16th Feb 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUNSHINE Coast woman has been killed in a horrific crash when the motorbike she was riding smashed into a cattle truck on the highway.

The 49-year-old from Ilkley died at the scene of the crash, which occured at 3.20pm yesterday on the D'Aguilar Hwy south-west of Kilcoy at Woolmar.

Police believe the woman may have been attempting to overtake the truck when the crash occurred.

The 58-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash forensic crash unit ilkey sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bank forms show man's income altered by $100K

    premium_icon Bank forms show man's income altered by $100K

    News Couple approved for a loan $100,000 higher than they applied for and couldn't keep up with

    Men allegedly assault bystander after crashing stolen car

    premium_icon Men allegedly assault bystander after crashing stolen car

    News Four people including a baby were taken to hospital after the crash

    • 16th Feb 2019 10:08 AM
    WESTERN QLD FLOODS: 'In one place I saw 3,000 dead cattle'

    premium_icon WESTERN QLD FLOODS: 'In one place I saw 3,000 dead cattle'

    Rural Alpha chopper pilot shares the horrific scenes of the Winton region