Coast woman’s reliance on paper mail bites her

Karina Ann Minn’s reliance on paper mail came back to bite her.

“I don’t do internet and I don’t have a computer.”

With those words, Karina Ann Minn explained that she had no idea her driver’s licence had been expired for 92 days when police intercepted her on Farnborough Rd at Yeppoon on August 7.

The 50-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to unlicensed driving.

Minn, representing herself in court, said she had been driving to work when police caught her.

She told Acting Magistrate John Milburn that she had since renewed her licence for five years and she would “keep on top of it.”

Mr Milburn fined Minn $150 and took no action in relation to her licence.

