Coastal cabaret concert celebrates a glorious year in music

Peta Wilson will be on keys at an upcoming cabaret concert on the Capricorn Coast.

Peta Wilson will be on keys at an upcoming cabaret concert on the Capricorn Coast. Contributed

MUSIC lovers will explore a year in music which continues to weave its soulful tapestry throughout our 21st century lives when 1971 The Music debuts at Yeppoon Town Hall next week.

1971 was the year of Sticky Fingers, Bowie's Hunky Dory, Tea For The Tillerman, Tapestry, Joni Mitchell's Blue and Led Zeppelin's IV...to name just a few.

Multi-award winning chanteuse and ABC music journalist Nadia Sunde will take the audience on a journey into the soundtrack of a year that has never really left us.

This stunning concert cabaret brings Nadia's "deliciously warm and soulful” voice together with Peta Leigh Wilson on keys, Stewart Barry on double bass and Tim Sladden on guitar and horns.

Featuring songs by Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Joni Mitchell, The Temptations, Harry Nilsson, Elton John, Bill Withers, John Denver, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones and more, don't miss out on this spectacular event.

Livingstone Shire arts and culture councillor Pat Eastwood encouraged residents to go along and enjoy some of the classic sounds from one of the most ground-breaking eras in modern music's history.

"This exciting live performance has something to offer every music-lover, bringing together a wide range of songs from some of the best musicians in one fantastic show,” Cr Eastwood said.

1971 The Music will stage their concert performance at Yeppoon Town Hall on Friday, August 3 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 concession. To purchase tickets, go to www.livingstone.qld.gov.au/

whatson.