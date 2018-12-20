Coastal Christmas Carols have never sounded so great

L-R Rosalie O'Leary, Laura O'Leary and Bec Carrington at Carols by the Beach, Yeppoon.

THIS year has proven you can't keep a great community event down.

After two postponements, Carols by the Beach is good to go for round three tomorrow night after Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen poured rain across the region.

The wild weather caused every open carols event to be cancelled.

Everything happens for a reason, so it has all led up to a memorable night of festive family entertainment.

An exceptional program has been planned which will showcase an array of local talent.

Capricorn Coast Community Events chairman Bill Ludwig said the cancellations had not caused any spirits to be dampened.

Tonight's Carols by the Beach will showcase a huge display of community spirit and Christmas cheer.

"With the forecast tipping great weather we are looking forward to another great carols event complete with twilight markets and rides for the kids,” Cr Ludwig said.

Beachfront activities will commence from 4pm with market stalls and the stage program commencing from 5.30pm.

"A major feature of the evening will be the colourful Lex Semple Memorial Santa Run Street Parade which will travel down Anzac Parade from the Yeppoon Surf Lifesaving Club to the Keppel Bay Sailing Club at approximately 6pm," Cr Ludwig said.

"This year's evening stage line-up include Xmas in Dance by Katherine's Dance Academy, Aussie Cheer and Dance, Dawn Armstrong, UC Puppet Show 'Gifts of Xmas', a traditional Christmas Carols Showcase put together by Rhonda Janes and featuring some of the most talented singers in the region.

People will get to see special guest Santa Claus who will arrive at about 8pm to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

He will also help the countdown to the fireworks finale.

"Community events like Carols By The Beach are a genuine credit to all those involved from the fabulous community performers and SES volunteers who provide support assistance, to our hard-working organising committee and sponsors,” Cr Ludwig said.

"Everyone gives their time and effort to ensure the spirit of Christmas truly shines on the Capricorn Coast each and this year will be no exception.”

Special thanks must also go to this year's generous sponsors JRT Civil, Livingstone Shire Council, Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Echelon Arcade Traders, Triple MMM, Channel 9 and Capricorn Coast Mirror.

Families can purchase candles and glow sticks on the night with all proceeds going to support the local school chaplaincy.

Bring your picnic blankets along and enjoy the show.

Cr Ludwig said everyone in the region is welcome to attend.