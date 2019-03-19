Queensland prepares for Cyclone Trevor

COMMUNITIES between Jardine River and Cape Flattery are preparing for the impact of Tropical Cyclone Trevor.

The weather system continues to move slowly towards the eastern Cape York Peninsula coast and is expected to intensify to a category three before crossing the coast near Lockhart River this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology is also warning of possible destructive winds in excess of 125km/h between Cape Grenville and Coen from this afternoon as the cyclone approaches the coast.

Bureau forecaster David Crock said the cyclone was expected to cross the coast south of Lockhart.

"The impact should be constrained to north of Cooktown," he said. "But there will be strong onshore winds south of the cyclone."

Mr Crock said there would be a lot of rain across the Far North today.

A Flood Watch has been issued for catchments north of Cairns to Kowanyama.

"There will be quite a lot of shower and rain activity, and there will be pretty significant rainfall north of Cairns, particularly in the mountains," Mr Crock said.

Bureau weather services manager Richard Wardle said the system would continue to move west-southwest and was expected to move into the Gulf of Carpentaria by midweek.

"It is too soon to predict exactly how the system will progress, but models suggest the system may linger in the Gulf until the end of the week."

Brazilian tourist Samuel Martins keep dry in a poncho during a downpour in Cairns PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Cornett's IGA Cooktown store manager Paul Scott said the people of Cape Tribulation were stocking up ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

He said the surrounding towns had a lot of practice with Cyclone Oma last month and Cyclone Penny at the start of the year. "We have been in code orange, so to speak. We have plenty of stock because we were ready for it," he said. "This is when people start to panic-buy."

But he said he used the term "panic-buy" loosely, because people were getting so used to living through cyclones.

"We're old hat at this," he said. "People are fairly well organised. They know the drill.

"They just come in to grab their long-life milk and some canned goods. Most people even have their own generators, so they're pretty well locked and loaded."

North Queensland lifeguard supervisor Jay March said it was likely stinger nets along Cairns beaches would be pulled in this morning.

"They've been assessed because of the high breeze," he said. "We normally get a northerly swell off a cyclone, which can give you a decent swell. But the advice is the same as always - the safest place to swim is between the flags and inside the nets."

WHAT TO DO

QFES is urging people in the affected area to finalise their preparation for the cyclone.

To do this, you should:

■ Check your emergency kit and make sure it's stocked with essential items including food, water, dry clothes, medications, first aid supplies, important documents, valuables and a radio.

■ Get your property ready by securing large outdoor items like swing sets and trampolines.

■ If you live in areas likely to be impacted by flooding, take your belongings off the ground.

■ Tape the inside of your windows in a crisscross fashion using strong packing tape.

■ Withdraw enough cash to cover essential items such as food, water or petrol.

■ Ensure you have enough water stored in bottles, buckets or your bath.

■ Charge your mobile phones.

■ Find a place for your pets to shelter during the storm.