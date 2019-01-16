Coastal community encourages new supplements business

Clayton Cullen with mate Tyler McConnall at the opening of the new Second to None Nutrition.

THREE Yeppoon brothers with a passion for fitness, outdoor activity and the region they love have joined forces to open Second to None Nutrition in Normanby Street, Yeppoon.

The Cullen brothers - James, Ben, and Clayton - all worked for many years as FIFO/DIDO workers in the mines, but they grew up in Yeppoon and always had an interest in health and fitness.

Clayton said from a young age living on a property, they were always outside playing sport.

"From there, we developed a keen interest to take care of our bodies through health, nutrition and exercise,” Clayton said.

The lads, who attended Cawarral State School and Yeppoon High, have been avid users of local gyms for many years.

Clayton was even previously crowned a champion Muay Thai fighter at the local Bare Knuckles Fight Club, and now supports the club in a volunteer capacity at their local fight nights.

They said they became frustrated with having to drive to Rockhampton to get supplements and they were not alone having heard the same complaints from others on the Capricorn Coast.

Clayton said that was all they needed to spark the idea to open Second to None Nutrition in Yeppoon.

"We wanted to fill the niche in the local market and make sure our locals had easy access to their nutrition needs,” he said.

"As brothers, we have always been very competitive with a drive to succeed and a collective passion for the fitness and nutrition industry, plus the support we knew we'd receive from the local community, we believed it was time to bring this store to Yeppoon.

"This is something we have been dreaming of for over five years and we couldn't be happier it's finally happened.

"We can't wait to serve the people of Yeppoon and help them achieve their goals.

"We've chosen to stay local and there's a great reason for that, the community support is second to none. This town is so important to us and we've always wanted to give back to the community for all it has given us.”

Clayton said the support they have received from local businesses and community members has been overwhelming.

"It's truly rewarding to see Yeppoon come together to support one another. That spirit and sense of community is the reason we knew it was right to open the business right here in the main street of Yeppoon,” he said.

When the boys aren't in the gym together, you can be guaranteed you'll find them outdoors doing something active like boating, fishing, 4wd'ing and making the most of what the Capricorn Coast has to offer.

Fitness plays a large part in their lives and regardless of your goals, Clayton said at Second to None Nutrition they will strive to help you achieve your physical objectives.

"Whether it be to lose weight, gain muscle mass, or physically improve specifically for your sport, our staff are trained to help you reach your goals and answer any question you may have,” he said.

"Our inventory includes supplements such as proteins, pre-workouts, fat burners, testosterone boosters and recovery supplements. Come in and have a chat to locals just like you and let us help you reach your fitness and nutrition goals.”