Coastal gem hits market for first time in 25 years

10 Coral Close at Zilziei is up for sale for the first time in its 25-year existence.

A COSTAL paradise dubbed ‘The Masterpiece’ has hit the Central Queensland property market for the first time in its 25-year existence.

The sprawling Zilzie estate – owned by a well-known Rockhampton family – first hit the market last week for a cool asking price of $2.2 million.

Once lovingly handcrafted by its owner, the 640 sqm, five-bedroom abode combines both the necessities of modernised living within both a grand antique exterior and interior.

Owners of 10 Coral Close at Zilzie are hoping to sell the five-bedroom home for over $2 million.

Selling agent Kevin Doolan said 10 Coral Close was meticulously designed to take advantage of the exquisite coastal views and breezes – perfect for large families or holiday-makers.

Separated by suspended concrete flooring, the two-levelled dwelling even delivers the illusion of multiple houses in the one.

“The enormity of the house is a massive selling point, it’s got heaps of bedrooms, it’s really got everything that potential buyers could need or want,” he said.

The sprawling estate houses three bathrooms.

Its lower level hosts two sizeable bedrooms, a large double garage, laundry and bathroom – complemented by a generous backyard and entertainment area.

Upstairs delivers an equally desirable lounge and dining area with 3m elevated roofing, full length veranda and open plan kitchen peering out to oceanfront views.

One of five bedrooms inside the 640 sqm estate.

A master suite, two additional bedrooms and bathroom complete the level.

Pristine views of the Capricorn Coast – complemented by beach access only a stone’s throw away – also prove one of many contributors to the multimillion-dollar asking price.

An open plan kitchen and elevated roofing act as the perfect setting to enjoy stunning coastal views.

“The family that owns it, they never lived in it full-time, but they went there every Saturday afternoon and would go fishing on Sunday,” Mr Doolan said.

“It was almost like a holiday-house. Even though it has an antique exterior, everything on the inside is in mint condition.”

The realistic asking price, he added, would also hopefully ensure a speedy sale following two earlier inspections by separate parties.

New owners will likely relish in the exqusite setting surrounding the property.

A Cooee Bay property similar in stature only recently sold for a similar price.

“It’s a very private property, it offers a lot of seclusion for families wanting that element,” he said.

“I think if anybody would like a big house on the beachfront, then I think there’s plenty of chance we could sell it.”

The property is viewable only by private inspection, contact Mr Doolan for details.