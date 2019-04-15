Menu
MILLION DOLLAR BABY: Bayview Drive, Lammermoor
Property

Coastal houses selling for millions

15th Apr 2019 4:44 PM
SEAN Appleton from At The Beach Real Estate has well and truly quelled any speculation that the housing market on the coast is slowing.

Sean Appleton from @ The beach Realestate
Recent mammoth sales from the Yeppoon-based agent would either suggest that the Capricorn Coast property market is booming, or Mr Appleton has a knack for selling the homes at the high end.

Freeman Street, Yeppoon
Properties sold were located in Bayview Drive in Lammermoor, Prospect Street in Rosslyn, Freeman Street in Yeppoon, and Woodbury Road in Woodbury.

The Bayview Dr property was the most recent property to sell on the weekend.

Woodbury Road, Woodbury
The three story, five bedroom, three bathroom home boasted views of Great Keppel Island, a 10-metre lap pool and a spacious double garage.

At The Beach Real Estate principal Barry Vale said Mr Appleton's connections across Central Queensland were what helped him land the sales.

Prospect Street in Rosslyn Bay
"Sean's family and friendship connections, from the bush to the coast are unparalleled,” he said.

Mr Appleton was humbled by the big sales but said his focus was on selling all homes.

"The million dollar sales are great, it's the smaller fish that are just as sweet. I am just as happy to sell a $140,000 block of land,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

