Coastal shift for popular film festival

CAPRICORN Film Festival director Luke Graham has confirmed the festival will move to Yeppoon this year.

Mr Graham said it was a natural progression for the fourth year of the festival.

"Yeppoon and the Capricorn Coast are the heart of the arts and festival scene in Central Queensland with an amazing location and a very supportive arts community,” he said.

"Our primary objective is to assist young regional artists with education in film making.

"No other festival in Australia does that.

"We want to develop a film network here to allow young emerging talents support and guidance in their work.”

Mr Graham said last year 35 short films were created specifically for the festival and he anticipated just as many if not more would be created for this year's three-day event.

"We will be working with students from the local schools with workshops and masterclasses throughout the year to help and guide them in their film pursuits,” he said.

"Livingstone Shire Council and Keppel Coast Arts have been a huge support for the event and we all look forward to a fabulous festival in November.”

Keppel Coast Arts president Leanne Smith said the announcement was huge for the Capricorn Coast and Central Queensland.

"We have a strong interest in film production throughout the region. Bringing the festival to the Capricorn Coast will assist budding filmmakers while also bringing people from all over Australia to our area to be part a festival that offers the opportunity to enhance their skills,” Ms Smith said.

"This event is not just about showing films, it's about making them. Luke Graham and his team are passionate about youth engagement and support.

"We have had a lot of community support for Keppel Coast Flicks and believe holding the Capricorn Film Festival here will enhance opportunities for both up and coming filmmakers as well as providing another platform to showcase locally produced films to the community.”

CFF features master-classes, panel discussions and selected documentary, feature and short films in competition reviewed by a jury of film and entertainment professionals, with the winners receiving cash and trophies.

CFF is a not-for-profit film arts organisation based in Central Queensland which discover local, national and international cinema gems and artists to show to a diverse audience.

It is supported by Gladstone Ports Corporation Limited, Screen Queensland, Regional Arts Development Fund and by the Regional Councils of Central Queensland.

The festival will run from November 23 to 25.