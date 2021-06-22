Coastal suburb records two $800,000+ sales to local buyers

Two beachfront properties in Lammermoor have sold for more than $800,000. Picture: Contributed

Two beachfront homes on the same street in Lammermoor have sold to buyers in the Rockhampton area for more than $800,000 respectively.

The first property at 84 Esplanade sold for $920,000 on May 21.

Principal of Ray White Yeppoon Debbie Lodwick said there was a lot of interest, with more than 50 people enquiring about the home.

“Even when it went under contract, I still had a lot of people sending me emails,” Ms Lodwick said.

“There was interest from all over – down south, out west, and local people as well.”

She said the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold to buyers from Rockhampton.

Two doors down, 90 Esplanade sold for $817,000 at auction on May 29.

Ms Lodwick said there was good competition on the day of the auction, with about 40 people in attendance and about five registered bidders.

She said the property saw similar interest to 84 Esplanade.

“A lot of people that did miss out on 84 Esplanade I let them know about 90 Esplanade,” she said.

“Also, not everyone is in a position that they can do something at auction, so I had a lot of post-auction interest as well.”

She said, after some stiff competition from down south, the two-bedroom, one-bathroom home sold to buyers who were also from the Rockhampton area.

She said what attracted buyers to the beachfront homes in Lammermoor was their location.

“It is probably one of the best beaches on the Capricorn Coast,” she said.

“It is just such a nice beach and not as tidal as some of the others. It’s always lovely to swim there and has a bit of protection from Double Heads around the corner.

“Anything beachfront is always popular.

“You can always do something to the house, but you can’t change where it is.

“A lot of people think we have a lot of beachfront here on the Capricorn Coast, but we don’t. They are rare and don’t come up that often.”

Originally published as Coastal suburb records two $800,000+ sales to local buyers