EXCITING: This aerial image shows the Yeppoon Lagoon precinct.
Coastal units biggest driver in CQ sales last week

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
28th Jan 2020 12:23 PM
Coastal sales have fetched some bigger totals in the past week but low end sales remain the biggest driver in the region’s real estate market as buyers snap up cheaper properties.

Sales in the Rockhampton region and commuities to the west strugggled to break the $400K mark apart from a handfull of properties with acreage.

Residential land is also selling at a higher rate with sales reflecting an upward trend for the start of the year.

Blocks of land were sold in Blackwater, pacific heights and Zilzie in the last week.

The biggest disclosed sale of the week was a spacious unit in the heart of Yeppoon.

The Anzac Parade raised unit fetched $650,000 at the weekend, but remains a long way off its original selling price of $895,000 in 2008.

Buyers in Mount Morgan and Blackwater snapped up properties at the bottom of the market with one buyer closing the deal on an $89,000 two-bedrom home in Mount Morgan, while a central plot of land in Blackwater went for $40,250.

The rate of sales has started strong for 2020.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

