Coast's $4.5M playground design revealed

AS STAGE 3 of the Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project begins to ramp up, the community is being invited to provide feedback on the latest concept plans for the redevelopment of Kerr Park.

The $4.5 million partnership project is proudly funded by the Queensland Government in association with Livingstone Shire Council and Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said with roadworks and street-scaping well underway, the next focus of works will be on the transformation of Kerr Park with a signature playground, shelters and enhanced green space areas.

"Community feedback and input from the Emu Park Community Reference Group will be an integral part of realising the optimum outcome from this stage of the overall Master Plan," Cr Ludwig said.

Stage 3 of Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation Project LSC

"I must commend the Queensland Government, State Member Brittany Lauga and Emu Park Bendigo Community Bank for their ongoing support and financial contributions towards this hugely important project for both our community and the region."

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said Alderson & Associates Landscape Architects have done a brilliant job in developing the concept plans and the landscaping elements of the project.

"With the benefit of feedback from the community, this unique and innovative design will ultimately create a destination drawcard for locals to enjoy and builds on the Emu Park village centre Master Plan," he said.

Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Ms Lauga said she was extremely proud to be part of delivering this vital project.

"Funded under the Building Our Regions (BOR) program, this critical infrastructure project will meet the specific social needs of our community while supporting the region's economic development, including generating jobs during the construction phase," Mrs Lauga said.

"Emu Park is already a naturally stunning part of our region and this vital investment will not only enhance its beauty but also build infrastructure for the future growth and liveability for this section of the Capricorn Coast."

View the project plans or to take part in the community feedback survey here. The survey closes August 27 at 5pm.