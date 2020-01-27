Coast’s Ava Kaydo releases their first single

YEPPOON Indie Rock band Ava Kaydo made up of former St Ursula and St Brendan’s College students have released their first single ‘Lucid’ and it is just the beginning of what they have to come.

Maddy Chalk, Jeremy Titmarsh and Ben Thistlethwaite met when they were playing in their respective school ensembles then ages 17, 16 and 15 respectively.

In 2017 the trio caught up with an old friend who encouraged them to come together and they formed their first band, Good Night Scrub during a lounge room jam session.

In 2019, the old friend had gone his own way and the trio rebranded themselves as Ava Kaydo.

Inspired by fruit related puns and too many beers, the band name that started as a bad joke sparked the formation of a new identity. With a new and clear direction for the band, Ava Kaydo now pursues music unconfined by the trapping’s genre.

Lead vocalist Maddy Chalk said the trio have performed gigs at The Strand, Yeppoon Main stage for Tropical Pinefest, Village Arts Festival, Great Keppel Island, the Slippery Sailor, The Railway Hotel, Keppel Bay Sailing Club and other venues on the Capricorn Coast.

Most notably, Ava Kaydo have played a variety of festivals along the coast of Central Queensland, supporting renowned artists such as Kingswood and Tia Gostelow.

“We all play multiple instruments and when we play locally, Jeremy’s dad Lyndsay and Ben’s dad Paul back us up on drums and rhythm guitar,” Maddy said.

“We pulled them out of retirement to become our session musicians and it’s great, we have such a good time.

“Now we have released our first single ‘Lucis’, we hope to put together an EP for release later this year.”

Beginning her love of music listening to her nanna play classical piano, Maddy said she always knew music would play a large part in her own life.

“It was all I wanted to do so I trained in classical piano following in my nanna’s footsteps,” she said.

“I had a teacher ask what I would like to do with my future and when I told her I want to write and perform, she then taught me how to write music for piano that I could sing.

“I love writing, relationship breakdowns are very emotive and a good base but really the music is about real life in general.”

Maddy said the trio all compose songs, sometimes together and sometimes separately. They come together and fine tune them before going public.

“We love playing our originals, when we are hired to do gigs, we play a mix of originals and covers,” she said.

“Our dream is to continue performing both locally and further afield.

“We travel to festivals together and always come home feeling inspired to write and perform more.

“This is what we love doing and we hope to continue entertaining at as many gigs and festivals as we can.”

Maddy (lead vocalist) is a full-time nurse, Ben (bass guitar) works at a local Pineapple Farm while studying full-time and Jeremy (lead guitar and backing vocals) works full time at the Rockhampton Recycling Centre.

With sounds inspired by the likes of Ocean Alley, Tame Impala, Methyl Ethel and DMA’s, Ava Kaydo employ a unique blend of dream pop and psychedelic and alternative rock that they have made their own.

With ambient guitar melodies atop soothing vocals, the band have distinguished their sound early in their career and continue to develop their unique take on modern indie music.

To download their new single ‘Lucid’ go to Spotify, U Tube, Triple J Unearthed, Apple Music, Sound Cloud and many other streaming platforms or see them perform across the Capricorn Coast.