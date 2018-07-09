Menu
Ian 'Pa Rambo' Newland started on the right foot on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.
Coast's fittest grandpa makes Ninja Warrior debut

Seanna Cronin
8th Jul 2018 8:30 PM

ON THE Ninja Warrior obstacle course, success can come down to millimetres and seconds.

Buderim grandfather-of-three Ian 'Pa Rambo' Newland learned that tonight when a small misjudgement saw him splash out in the opening heat of season two.

Newland had successfully completed the first three obstacles when he just missed the tricky transition from a ball hanging from a short chain to a cargo net.

"The one I was worried about was the bridge of blades. I was so excited over getting through that one I lost a little bit of focus," he told the Daily.

"I should have gone back into safety mode, but I just went ahead.

"When you walk up on to that stage and see the lights, the cameras and your family is there, your heart rate just goes right up. You've got to get that energy under control."

He may not have completed the course, but the 65-year-old still proudly holds the title of the show's oldest ever competitor.

Australian Ninja Warrior contestant Ian 'Pa Rambo' Newland with his grandsons Mannix, 7, left, and Zander, 4, right.
Australian Ninja Warrior contestant Ian 'Pa Rambo' Newland with his grandsons Mannix, 7, left, and Zander, 4, right. Supplied

"I hope to inspire older people, 60 plus and even under, to get out there and enjoy life and keep fit and eat right," he said.

"To have a healthy, fun attitude - I find that's the big thing. Do all the stuff with your grand kids. Don't sit there and watch them at the skate park; buy a skateboard and do it with them."

Within weeks of filming, Newland was back at home training on his backyard obstacle course which he continues to expand. He can't wait to have another crack at Ninja Warrior next year.

"I'm hoping I can build on what I've done," he said.

"The next season my goal will be not only to complete (the course) but compete in the semi -inal and hopefully make it into the grand final."

He's also cheering on his training partner Matt Filippi, who will feature on the show next week.

Ian "Pa Rambo" Newland 65, and Matt Filippi, 32, will both appear in season two of Australian Ninja Warrior. Patrick Woods
