Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards has been seconded to a new role with the federal government.
Coast’s lead detective takes on top-secret new role

Scott Sawyer
21st Jun 2021 5:00 AM
The Coast's top detective has made a sudden departure after he was seconded to a secretive federal government role for the next two years.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer in charge detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards has finished up in his long-held role as the region's chief investigator.

Speaking from Sydney, where he was undergoing a three-week induction and orientation course for his new role, Sergeant Edwards said the new position would mean some travel back and forth between Sydney and the Sunshine Coast, where his partner would remain based.

The new role was understood to be a two-year position, enabling Sergeant Edwards to remain working beyond his mandatory retirement at age 60, which was due to happen in January 2022.

"It kind of came up very quickly," Sergeant Edwards said.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards congratulates his retired colleague Detective Sergeant Graeme Farlow. Picture: Matty Holdsworth
He said he thought he'd served on the Coast "long enough" and after a week's leave earlier in June he'd headed south to take up the new position.

Sergeant Edwards was involved many major investigations during his tenure on the Coast and further afield, including as one of the arresting officers of Daniel Morcombe's killer Brett Cowan.

He went viral in mid-2019 when a cutting cover tackle brought down a Hungarian national involved in a dispute with a woman outside Maroochydore Court House.

He contested the seat of Division 9 in the 2020 local government election, a seat ultimately won by councillor Maria Suarez.

His departure was expected to spark significant interest in the recruitment drive as investigators from around the region and the state sought to take on the position.

It was understood Sergeant Edwards' position as CIB boss had been advertised last week.

