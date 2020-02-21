Coast’s senior citizens need new home

LIVINGSTONE Shire will leave no stone unturned in a bid to deliver a dedicated senior citizens centre to the Capricorn Coast.

The council this week decided to explore all possible funding avenues as it pushes to find a new permanent home for the rapidly expanding Senior Citizens Incorporated group.

A way to better provide for the social and recreational needs of its valued community members is desperately needed.

This was highlighted recently when Senior Citizens Inc met with the council to discuss issues associated with the growth of the organisation.

On Tuesday the council, as well as committing to look for funding options for a dedicated senior citizens centre, also resolved to make the vacant area at the Cordingley Street basketball complex available as an interim home until a more permanent facility is established.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the issue was one that had been around since prior to de-amalgamation.

He said previously the Yeppoon Library had been identified as a possible new home for the organisation.

“The senior citizens are very keen on getting there,” he said.

“We were hoping that we might have had some movement in relation to a new home for the library over a period of time, but obviously we’ve had a lot of things on our plate.”

Cr Ludwig said senior citizens had been able to use the air-conditioned Town Hall at no cost while a solution was sought but that building was required for other things during the election period.

“They (group) made a very passionate deputation last week.

“They said that they would like to have an interim home at the basketball (facility).

“They felt that stadium would give them some better options - there’s a bigger kitchen there, an area where they can have some sports, and a room to set up for their music days.”

Cr Ludwig said the shire was projected to grow from a population of 38,000 to about 54,000 and that would result in the number of senior citizens continuing to rise.

“There are grants for these things and I think that we would have a great opportunity to work with state and federal (governments) on this, given the fact that both those areas have funding streams,” he said.