IN PICTURES: ‘Unbeatable’ atmosphere at NRL clash

Mason Jempson was among more than 2500 other NRL fans watching the Storm and Sea Eagles clash on August 30. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

More than 2500 NRL fans have watched the Melbourne Storm flog the Manly Sea Eagles in what was described as an "unbeatable" atmosphere.

Two thousand nine hundred and ten fans flocked to the Sunshine Coast Stadium to watch round 15 of the NRL on Sunday August 30.

Storm fans Kevin and Kelli Lait have been to three of the Storm's games at the Sunshine Coast Stadium and said you can't beat the small stadium feel.

"We are super excited about the Storm being on the Sunshine Coast, it's unreal," Mrs Lait said.

"It's awesome to be at a live game, it's a small stadium and has an atmosphere you can't beat.

"Kids can stand behind the field and catch the balls; you can't do that in Brisbane."

Kevin and Kelli Lait were among more than 2500 other NRL fans watching the Storm and Sea Eagles clash on August 30. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Sunshine Coast local and super Storm fan Adrian Maxwell, who came dressed for the occasion with a drum and flags said the atmosphere on the Sunshine Coast was "awesome".

"You can't beat the atmosphere of the Sunshine Coast Stadium," he said.

"You can hear the players talk and you can hear the crunches of the tackles, how can you beat that?"

Adrian Maxwell and Stacy Beetson were among more than 2500 other NRL fans watching the Storm and Sea Eagles clash on August 30. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

Although clouds threatened rain, the skies cleared, and the crowd was able to enjoy the action from the stadium and hill, which included temporary seating in two zones.

Combined, the seating zones and several hand sanitising stations kept the crowd COVID safe.

The Storm didn't disappoint fans scoring the first try of the game and finishing it off with a legendary try in the final minutes.

Manly Sea Eagle fans were left disappointed by the final score being 30 to six.