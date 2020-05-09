‘Cobraball rates relief should have been sorted’: Lauga

Luke Nixon (centre) talks about plans to rebuild his home which was destroyed by last November's Cobraball bushfires with Crs Adam Belot and Pat Eastwood.

KEPPEL MP Brittany Lauga is frustrated Livingstone Shire Council has taken so long to sort out rates relief for people who lost their homes in the Cobraball bushfires.

Eight weeks ago the council decided it would write to the Premier, requesting the State Government pay six months’ rates for the owners of 15 properties destroyed last November.

But Annastacia Palaszczuk never received any correspondence from the council.

When The Morning Bulletin asked the council this week what was happening, a spokeswoman confirmed Livingstone had instead written to Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and LSC received his response on Wednesday.

“This response will be presented to council for consideration and a public statement will be made in due course,” she said.

When asked if the council could say what Minister Hinchliffe had advised, the council would not reveal those details.

Ms Lauga was critical of how the situation was handled by Livingstone Shire Council.

“The victims here are victims again,” she said.

“The bureaucracy and paper trails is just taking too much time and they (Cobraball victims) desperately need the support.

“We’re spending weeks and months arguing over $24,000.

“I’m frustrated. If Livingstone had written straight away after the motion was passed (March 17) we’d possibly be a month ahead of getting this sorted compared to where we are.”

If the State Government does not accede to Livingstone’s request, which is effectively to cover $24,761 in rates, the council has already signed off on a guarantee that it would.

This week Capricornia MP Michelle Landry announced community groups, non-government organisations and LSC would share in $1.8 million in flexible Federal funding grants to support their ongoing recovery following the fires.

“These flexible funding grants will assist programs and projects that provide vital assistance to local people who have faced significant hardship and disruptions following the bushfires,” Ms Landry said.

Small grants of between $2500 and $50,000 and larger grants of between $50,001 and $100,000 are available.

A LSC spokeswoman said the council was not able to access the funding announced by Ms Landry for rates relief for the 15 property owners.

“The funding guidelines state these grants will not be provided for individuals, or individual businesses or primary producers,” she said.

“Therefore this funding cannot be used to cover the full costs of council rates for the period 1 January to 30 June 2020, for residents and farmers who have lost their homes, and business owners whose properties have been destroyed beyond repair by bushfires.”