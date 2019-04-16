Big change for plastic Coke, Sprite and water bottles

Coca-Cola Australia and Coca-Cola Amatil have revealed their bottles will now be made with more recycled plastic. Picture: Coca-Cola Australia

COCA-COLA in Australia is changing the way its plastic bottles are made.

The world's largest beverage company announced today that 70 per cent of its plastic bottles manufactured in Australia will be made from 100 per cent recycled plastic by the end of 2019.

Coca-Cola Australia and Coca-Cola Amatil announced the move as part of a larger commitment to ensure that by 2030, 50 per cent of the global company's products will be made from recycled plastic.

The shift in making bottles from recycled plastic will apply to popular 600ml and under soft drinks, juices and water brands that include Coke, Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Powerade, Pump and Mount Franklin.

Currently, Mount Franklin Still (350ml, 400ml, 500ml and 600ml) bottles are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

But the Mount Franklin Still Flavoured waters and Mount Franklin Lightly Sparkling water, promoted by Australian model Jennifer Hawkins, are not made from recycled plastic.

Popular brand names consumers will know that are affected by the packaging change include Coke, Sprite, Fanta and Mount Franklin. Picture: Coca-Cola Australia

The move will also double Coca-Cola Amatil's use of recycled plastic across its beverage range, leading to it buy 16,000 tonnes of the recycled plastic per year.

Coca-Cola Australia President Vamsi Mohan Thati told News Corp consumers will know the bottle is made from recycled plastic from the label.

"This is a big commitment to recycled plastic - the largest of its kind by a beverage company in Australia - and will significantly reduce the impact of our business on the environment," he said.

"They were bottles before and they can be bottles again, that's what will be communicated on the label."

Coca-Cola Amatil's Managing Director of Australian Beverages Peter West told News Corp consumers won't see a difference in what they buy.

"We made the change to Mount Franklin bottles last year and it wasn't noticeable at all ...when you take recycled material you do get some colour differentiation, so we do see some variation, but you'd have to be a packaging expert to notice it from the naked eye," he said.

Currently, Mount Franklin Still (350ml, 400ml, 500ml and 600ml) bottles are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic. Picture: Coca-Cola Australia

"We think this move is one that will really set the pace we would welcome our competitors to follow.

"We've heard the community message loud and clear that unnecessary packaging is unacceptable and we need to do our part to reduce it nationwide."

Planet Ark Deputy CEO Rebecca Gilling told News Corp Coca-Cola's move was "fantastic", as the industry struggles with getting uncontaminated streams of recyclable materials.

"It's great Coca-Cola Amatil is being so ambitious, one of the difficulties is getting clean, reliable sources of recycled material to put back into their packaging," she said.

"It's often said that recycling isn't complete until it's put back into a new product. There is a will to do this on all sides."

Ms Gilling said those keen to recycle a Coke bottle should empty it before crushing it and add the lid back on before recycling it.