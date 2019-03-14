Cocktail of drugs consumed prior to hammer assault

Noa Ronnie Etheridge is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and not guilty to carrying out an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an assault on Koongal resident Kerry Gittins on January 9, 2018, in her home. The assault took place after he had attempted to break into cars and units at this block of units on the same property at 352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge is on trial in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after pleading not guilty to attempted murder and not guilty to carrying out an act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to an assault on Koongal resident Kerry Gittins on January 9, 2018, in her home. The assault took place after he had attempted to break into cars and units at this block of units on the same property at 352 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal. Jann Houley

A MAN accused of attempting to murder a Koongal woman when he hit her in the temples with a hammer claims he had tried to suicide by overdosing on drugs.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge was 23 years old when he went on a crime spree on January 9, 2018 that allegedly included attacking 56-year-old Koongal resident Kerry Gittins in her home at about 6.30am after asking her for a bottle of water for his 'son who had hurt himself while they were fishing'.

Etheridge is on trial this week in the Supreme Court in Rockhampton after entering pleas of not guilty on Monday to attempted murder and one count of act intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has entered pleas of guilty to unlawful act of grievous bodily harm and other charges of attempting to enter premises, stealing, enter dwelling with intent, wilful damage and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Etheridge gave evidence today about what he recalled about events leading up to the crime spree where he left muddy fingerprints and clothing throughout a block of units at a Lakes Creek Rd property before he headed up the driveway to the home of Ms Gittins.

His crime spree continued after assaulting Ms Gittins as he took her partner's Nissan Navara and drove out to Duaringa on the Capricorn Highway.

Etheridge told the jury he had taken between eight and 12 Xanax tablets, four tabs of LSD and eight points of methamphetamines along with drinking two rum mix cans at his mother's house the night of January 8.

"I was trying to kill myself,” he said.

Etheridge said that was the second attempt in a week.

He said he doesn't recall anything after taking the drugs until he was in Blackwater Hospital, handcuffed on a bed.

Etheridge said previously, Xanax (a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders) led him to have memory loss, "blurs the day out” and made him "feel good”.

With regards to the LSD, he said he had taken two a couple of days before the crime spree and it made him see things "like the ground was full of spiders” and "everything was blurry and moved”.

Etheridge said he had never taken the three drugs together before January 8.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips put to Etheridge that he was lying about taking the drugs, saying "it's a convenient cover”.

Both crown and defence have finished with the evidence part of the trial with closing addresses expected to start tomorrow morning.