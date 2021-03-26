Menu
CocoBrew second bar manager Darron Smith.
CocoBrew voted best brunch spot in Rocky

Timothy Cox
26th Mar 2021 9:00 AM
Morning Bulletin readers have named CocoBrew the best brunch spot in Rockhampton.

Four locations made it to the final voting round, and the William Street restaurant came out on top.

Darron Smith from CocoBrew said the food, the atmosphere, and the customer service made his workplace stand out from the crowd.

“The Big Brew, the big breakfast, is really, really popular,” he said.

“Before I worked here, I used to try to find a place that actually had a big breakfast. This is definitely that place.

“There’s something for the vegetarians too: the avocado bruschetta is really popular.

“I think that’s probably that’s why this is such a great place – there’s a wide variety of food.

The CocoBrew menu is regularly updated to suit customers’ tastes.

Mr Smith said the CocoBrew staff were a “family” that always tried to take care of their customers.

“I’ve had a couple of people come down from the Gold Coast, and they said this is a place that you would find there; they didn’t expect to find a place like this in Rockhampton.

“It’s really modern. They really put a lot of effort into making it something that wasn’t here.

“If we’ve won the best brunch, it’s obviously working.”

