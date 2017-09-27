Coconut cocktail tips 70yo four times over the legal limit

A 70-year-old Gladstone man might need to find a new alcoholic mix after his favourite coconut cocktail saw him return a BAC reading nearly four times the legal limit.

Victor Edwin Frederik Newling pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving, after he blew a reading of .193% on a random breath test at Calliope.

Newling was intercepted by police on his way home from a party on September 8, officers saw a case of wine sitting in the passenger seat and could smell a strong scent of liquor from inside the car.

The court heard he was driving home from the party and through he would be okay, given he lived 100 yards down the road.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client didn't realise the punch drink at the party had coconut drink Malibu in it.

She said given her client had a liking towards coconut drinks, he kept drinking it, not realising it would "tip him over".

She said her client was usually a "controlled" drinker and was soon to undergo surgery.

"He is on a disability pension and knows he is going to lose his licence today," Ms Ramos said.

"On this occasion he just enjoyed the coconut too much."

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho noted Newling's reading was significantly high and imposed a $1200 fine.

Ms Ho also disqualified his licence for six months - a conviction was recorded.