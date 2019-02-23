Junior sporting code costs compared

THE price of junior sport is leaving Queensland parents with empty pockets as fees for some of the most popular activities skyrocket into the thousands.

The Courier-Mail analysed the price of children's under- 10s sports across the state, comparing registration fees, uniform and equipment costs to find out just how much sport is costing the average Queensland family.

As one of the state's favourite sports, rugby league was priced cheapest on the list, setting parents back about $210-$260 for the season's registration.

Soccer registration on the other hand could cost parents anywhere from $325 to $655 for a regular season.

Sports Federation of Queensland (QSport) CEO Peter Cummiskey attributed the extreme price difference to varying funding structures within individual sports.

"Rugby league can support itself from the top down," Mr Cummiskey said.

"Because of the revenue they generate at the national level with the NRL, they are able to invest in grassroots to make sure the game grows and that the player pathways produce the talent."

Some parents, like Holly and Paul Ronson of Redcliffe, are prepared to pay significantly more for their children to play team sports.

With two soccer-enthused sons, Alfie, 11, and Freddie, 9, the Ronson's last year paid $1200 for then 10-year-old Alfie to play as part of a Skill Acquisition Program, while youngest son Freddie played as part of the $350 Komodo Academy program.

On top of the cost of registration, Mr Ronson estimates the family pays $30-$40 a week for travel to and from soccer commitments, as well as the uniform and boot costs.

Although Mr Ronson admitted the costs do add up, he believes the price for his boys to play sport is worth it.

"I have always encouraged our two to be active and be involved in sport," Mr Ronson said. "I think it's great for them physically and socially.

"We would always find the money for them to be involved in some sort of sport."

The idea that parents will find a way to have their kids play sport is supported by Mr Cummiskey, who's held his position at QSport for more than 20 years.

"There are many cases where parents struggle to afford sport, but in most cases when a kid wants to do something, the parents work something out," he said. "There's no doubt however that the cost of participation is a factor in what sport kids play and how much they play."

While the Queensland Government does offer some reprieve to disadvantaged families, offering $150 Get Started vouchers, organisations such as Aspirations 4 Kids in Sport are picking up the slack. Chaired by former international cricketer Ian Healy, the organisation funds sport for disadvantaged families. As company secretary Grant O'Hara estimates, 2000 Queensland kids missed out on playing sport last year because their parents could not afford to send them.

AT A GLANCE: CODE COSTS COMPARED

SPORT: Basketball

REGISTRATION FEES: $355

UNIFORM: $40 (shorts only)

SEASON: 13 games + finals

EQUIPMENT: ball $30

SHOES: $90

SPORT: AFL

REGISTRATION FEES: $300

UNIFORM: $40 (shorts only)

SEASON: 16 + finals

EQUIPMENT: ball $25

SHOES: $100

SPORT: Hockey

REGISTRATION FEES: $290

UNIFORM: $60

SEASON: 20 games + finals

EQUIPMENT: hockey stick $100

SHOES: $70

SPORT: Rugby Union

REGISTRATION FEES: $315

UNIFORM: $50 (shorts and socks only)

SEASON: 14 games + finals

EQUIPMENT: ball $30

SHOES: $150

SPORT: Netball

REGISTRATION FEES: $305

UNIFORM: $110

SEASON: 15 games + finals

EQUIPMENT: ball $30

SHOES: $70

SPORT: Soccer

REGISTRATION FEES: $470

UNIFORM: $50 (shorts and socks only)

SEASON: 22 + finals

EQUIPMENT: ball $30

SHOES: $90

SPORT: Rugby League

REGISTRATION FEES: $245

UNIFORM: $50 (shorts and socks only)

SEASON: 16 + finals

EQUIPMENT: ball $25

SHOES: $60