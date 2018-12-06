Code 'experts' to be used in drug syndicate case

Multiple police officers in unmarked vehicles raided a Woombye home early Monday morning and arrested multiple people in relation to an alleged drug operation.

AN EXPERT in drug codes is expected to be used by police in an attempt to convict a man accused of being involved in a major Sunshine Coast drug syndicate.

Jake James McDonald, 28, was arrested along with two other men on Monday following a dramatic early morning raid on three properties at Woombye and Palmwoods where police allegedly seized guns, cash and more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

Following their arrest police said the men would also be subject to consorting warning orders under the Serious and Organised Crime legislation.

Mr McDonald appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning facing 11 charges including trafficking dangerous drugs, possessing explosives, dangerous drugs, restricted drugs and weapons and receiving tainted property.

Magistrate Graham Hillan granted Mr McDonald bail on strict conditions including he wear a monitoring bracelet, adhere to a curfew and not have any contact with the co-accused.

The court heard police opposed bail on the basis the evidence of Mr McDonald's alleged involvement in the "large scale drug operation" was "quite strong" as it was alleged he was found in possession of a "large amount" of suspected amphetamines which are yet to be tested.

Mr McDonald wasn't the "primary target" in the operation, but text messages were allegedly found by investigators between him and the man who was.

Prosecutions alleged "common" codes such as "meet me at the pub" and "I've had some stuff to test" were used between the pair and the court heard an "expert" in the field would be used in legal proceedings.

Lawyer Gabe Hutchinson said his client had substance abuse issues which were made worse by an incident in 2015 in which he was stabbed in the neck.

Mr Hutchinson told the court the charge of trafficking against his client was "taking the allegations to their highest" and argued there was no evidence Mr McDonald transferred any drugs.

Mr McDonald will appear in court again on January 25.