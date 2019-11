4.45pm: A SAW has fallen on a patient’s chest at a Central Queensland gemfields fossicking area.

Paramedics are being called to a code one with reports of a traumatic injury to a chest.

Unconfirmed reports say a saw has fallen on a man’s chest causing lacerations to the chest.

His breathing is abnormal.

The patient is located in the Graces Hill fossicking area near Sapphire.