Two prisoners have climbed on to the roof of Wolston jail at Wacol. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
Crime

CODE SILVER: Jail locked down, prisoners on roof

by Thomas Chamberlin
2nd Aug 2019 1:28 PM
PRISONERS have got on the roof in a major incident at the high-security Wolston jail in Brisbane.

The Courier-Mail has been told at least two prisoners went on to the roof in the "code silver" incident.

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment.

It follows a Code Silver earlier this week when one prisoner remained on the roof for 18 hours at Borallon Jail. The prison was locked down during the incident.

Last week, Arthur Gorrie jail was locked down in a code black when prisoners began rioting.

