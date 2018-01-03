Codeine ban: A bitter pill to swallow for CQ pain sufferers

A CQ chemist has given an insight into the new move to remove medications containing codeine from the shelves.

Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Paul Arnold said from February 1 patients would need to seek a prescription from their doctor to be given these medicines, which used to be available over the counter.

The decision was made by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in December 2016.

"Most of these products they've been able to buy, the manufacturers are no longer going to have available in Australia," Mr Arnold said.

He said Nurofen Plus, Mersyndol, Panadeine and Panafen Plus would disappear which would leave patients with "reduced options".

"The other side to it is people self medicate, as much as we ascertain their symptoms and talk to them about dosing, it may not be the best product for them but they're determined to keep taking it," Mr Arnold said.

Mr Arnold said the good thing about this move was there would be "more diagnosis" which "will be better for a lot of people".

"If they're going to the doctor, that is going to open up that conversation for them about what treatments they have been using, what other treatments are there or what do we need to investigate the cause of that," he said.

Mr Arnold said there would be alternative medications that patients could take instead.

He said the emerging product would be the Paracetamol and Ibuprofen combined into a tablet.

Other alternatives to codeine were inflammatory medications including Voltaren.

Mr Arnold said some people who have a headache turn to medications but are not doing any therapies to help reduce it which include rehydrating and sitting in a quiet room.

"In the health interest of the patients, perhaps (it is a positive move), it's the added inconvenience and the cost of going to the doctor," Mr Arnold said.

Although, he said there were pros and cons, it would "help patients get a better diagnosis and a better medication management."

Mr Arnold suggested for customers to talk to their pharmacist before the end of the month so they could look at trying other options which could save them a trip to the doctor.