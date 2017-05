A COFFEE has been spilled on a toddler at Rockhampton's Stockland, burning 18% of his body.

Paramedics have rushed the boy to Rockhampton Hospital after being called to the incident shortly before 1pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the burns were "superficial" as there is no blistering.

"His observations appear to be good, so we are just taking him there (Rockhampton Hospital) for an assessment," the QAS spokeswoman said.