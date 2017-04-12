29°
Business

Coffee Club closes as new major player eyes off prime space

Amber Hooker
| 12th Apr 2017 11:10 AM
An exciting new dining experience is eyeing off this prime South Rockhampton location as the Coffee Club move out.
An exciting new dining experience is eyeing off this prime South Rockhampton location as the Coffee Club move out.

A MAJOR restaurant player has their sights set on a prime South Rockhampton location.

As the Coffee Club end their 10-year lease in the One Eleven complex on George St, lot owner Michael Maguire is confident he has all but locked in a city success.

"I am in advanced discussions with an exciting new casual dining restaurant,” the Brisbane-based businessman said.

"I can't say who it is... it's not too far away from being announced, it's an operator that's making waves in Brisbane.”

Mr Maguire said should the deal go ahead, the owners would be new to town.

The news comes as independent valuer Herron Todd White (HTW) reported southern investors are driving strong interest in the Rockhampton commercial property market.

Mr Maguire said the Coffee Club had experienced great success over the years since moving in from 2007.

"They have come to the end of their lease,” Mr Maguire said.

"But they are the same operator that has the Coffee Club in Stockland and also the Empire Coffee Club.

"It's the end of an era for that tenancy.”

Though Mr Maguire remained tight-lipped on who exactly was eyeing off the space, he believes it's primed for success.

"The centre's in a transition period with the best still to come,” he said.

"It's unquestionably the best located, convenient centre in Rockhampton with respect to car parking, visitors, access, all the fundamentals that are important for a regional centre.”

|BUSINESS| Redevelopment plans for prime, vacant CBD site

Mr Maguire's announcement follows Elders Real Estate Rockhampton's Virgil Kenny revealing another high-profile property on the same Bruce Hwy strip had sold pre-auction to local "business identities”.

While Mr Kenny said the new owners of former Foodworks site on Gladstone Rd wanted to keep their plans "hush hush”, a redevelopment is on the cards.

Mr Kenny said they had received about 13 inquiries before the property sold for an undsiclosed price on March 17.

It had previously changed hands for $1.35 million in 2004.

|REVEALED| Why property investors love Rockhampton

HTW's April Month in Review report said it believed sales activity for tenanted investment property in the sub $2 million price range would continue to increase given current market forces.

Key factors in the lift were record low interest rates and growing interest in property in regional locations from non-local investors.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business coffee club herron todd white investment rockhampton business

