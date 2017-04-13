30°
News

Coffee House whip up mouth watering Easter treats

Melanie Plane
| 13th Apr 2017 6:24 AM
Chris Karaban made a Creme Egg Affogato.
Chris Karaban made a Creme Egg Affogato. Allan Reinikka ROK120417aaffogat

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SALTED caramel ice cream, vanilla ice cream and a Cadbury creme egg topped with espresso is proving the most popular item on The Coffee House Rockhampton's menu this week.

The Bolsover St restaurant has created a range of chocolate themed delicacies for the Easter season and head barista Chris Karaban says they're going down a treat.

"I saw all of the bunny shakes at different cafes and I wanted to do something that was uniquely different because I like trying new things and experimenting with things,” Mr Karaban said.

"Everyone loves a Cadbury creme egg so what better way than to mix coffee with it. We added some ice cream and came up with the Creme Egg Affogato.

"It has been popular, we haven't advertised it much today but Facebook has caught onto it and everyone is getting on board.”

Creme Egg Affogato.
Creme Egg Affogato. Allan Reinikka ROK120417aaffogat

The Creme Egg Affogota isn't the only Easter treat on the menu, with a Creme Egg Bomblatte and EGGspresso also proving popular.

"The Bomblatte is basically a latte with a Cadbury Creme Egg on the side,” Mr Karaban explained.

"You drop the Creme Egg into the coffee and as you drink your coffee it slowly melts and you can just spoon it out or drink it.

"The third is an EGGspresso, which is a hollow egg with a shot of espresso in it. It tastes like a liquid chocolate coated coffee bean; very simple.”

Mr Karaban said the Easter additions were all part of a push for more variety at The Coffee House.

"We have been upping the food game a bit lately, we are trying to think outside the box because everything seems to be the same, we are trying to push the envelope a bit to keep everyone interested,” he said.

"We will be open on Easter Saturday and Sunday, but not Friday and Monday. We are working until 12.30pm on Sunday, if people will come we will stay open. We have had a few bookings.”

The Coffee House isn't the only local restaurant making Easter themed creations to their menus.

To celebrate Easter, Good Company at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre have created 'April Shakes' which include Bunny, Easter Egg, Snickers or Mint Slice Extreme shakes.

Chango Chango, Wendy's, The Coffee Club and Whisk Yeppoon have all turned to the traditional Easter bunny for inspiration and have created speciality 'bunny shakes' served in a hollow bunny and topped with everything from cream to sprinkles and even more chocolate eggs.

There are two Easter treats for Gus' Coffee customers this year with Easter eggs to compliment your purchase as well as the chance to win a major prize (yet to be announced) with every coffee purchase.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  chocolate easter easter eggs rockhampton business the coffee house

Insurance giant demands millions to save 7740 Rocky homes

Insurance giant demands millions to save 7740 Rocky homes

HOME OWNERS expected to save big time on premiums with flood defense project.

Investigation reveals every single Rockhampton blackspot

ELEVEN people killed in 15 years one of CQ's deadliest blackspots.

97 lucky home owners about to get a big surprise

The North Rockhampton flood mitigation plan

A BIG, new project could boost the value of the Rocky properties.

Warning as exact course of deadly virus carrier revealed

A person infected with the deadly measles virus traveled from Sydney to Rockhampton before they were diagnosed.

URGENT race to warn those exposed to deadly virus

Local Partners

ADANI: Canavan passionately defends mine on The Project

Senator Canavan faces off with Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly and Steve Price over Adani mine.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Rocky's chance to perform in iconic production

A famous scene from Les Miserables. The RMU Choir will perform it at the Pilbeam Theatre in October with auditions from April 23 to 26.

Auditions on soon for Les Miserables

Guitar legend Carlos Santana on being a baby-making virtuoso

SANTANA and his drummer wife Cindy Blackman believe in music’s power to incite romance. He returns to the Bluesfest stage on Sunday.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $399,000 NEW...

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

Fantastic Family Home -2 Street Access and On 864m2 - $249,000

66 Armstrong Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 2 $249,000

What a brilliant Buy and versatile Property for those looking under $250,000 and with so much potential for further development. Great central location with easy...

OUTSTANDING LOW SET INDEPENDENT UNIT

26/100 Victoria Place, Berserker 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $222,500

This PERFECT property is set up for COMFORT and SAFTEY for any generation - With great SECURITY and LOW body corporate of around $40/wk - Nearly 100m2 of...

TRANSFORMED TREASURE FOR YOU !

290 Diplock Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $290,000

MODERN Kitchen and Bathroom, FRESH PAINT throughout, just ready for you - PERFECT starter FAMILY home - suit the man with a work ute! - Close to SHOPS, SCHOOLS...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps ...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF NORTH STREET &amp; WEST ST.

2 West Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $395,000...

BREATH TAKING! RENOVATED TO PERFECTION! CORNER OF WEST & NORTH STREETS. Leave the car at home as this stunning home is only a few minutes’ walk to The Rockhampton...

Level Allotment Priced to Sell!

25 Red Emperor Way, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close ... $139,000

Only a moments’ walk to the beach, local schools and parks close by and a short 15 minutes to Yeppoon esplanade! This block is calling its new owners to start...

Colonial Style Townhouse!

6/107 Pennycuick Street, West Rockhampton 4700

Unit 3 1 1 $272,500

Beautifully presented and convenient in location, this low set 3 bedroom brick unit is perfect for the savvy investor. This low maintenance home is located in...

THE ULTIMATE LIVING EXPERIENCE. $649,000

2 Laird Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $665,000

Experience the elation of finding that perfect home in a perfect location. This is one decision you’ll be glad that you made. Nestled in one of the most popular...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

REVEALED: Property investors buying big in Rockhampton

Southern investors are buying up commercial property across Rockhampton.

Low interest rates drive southern investors to Rockhampton

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!