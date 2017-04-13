Coffee House whip up mouth watering Easter treats

SALTED caramel ice cream, vanilla ice cream and a Cadbury creme egg topped with espresso is proving the most popular item on The Coffee House Rockhampton's menu this week.

The Bolsover St restaurant has created a range of chocolate themed delicacies for the Easter season and head barista Chris Karaban says they're going down a treat.

"I saw all of the bunny shakes at different cafes and I wanted to do something that was uniquely different because I like trying new things and experimenting with things,” Mr Karaban said.

"Everyone loves a Cadbury creme egg so what better way than to mix coffee with it. We added some ice cream and came up with the Creme Egg Affogato.

"It has been popular, we haven't advertised it much today but Facebook has caught onto it and everyone is getting on board.”

Creme Egg Affogato. Allan Reinikka ROK120417aaffogat

The Creme Egg Affogota isn't the only Easter treat on the menu, with a Creme Egg Bomblatte and EGGspresso also proving popular.

"The Bomblatte is basically a latte with a Cadbury Creme Egg on the side,” Mr Karaban explained.

"You drop the Creme Egg into the coffee and as you drink your coffee it slowly melts and you can just spoon it out or drink it.

"The third is an EGGspresso, which is a hollow egg with a shot of espresso in it. It tastes like a liquid chocolate coated coffee bean; very simple.”

Mr Karaban said the Easter additions were all part of a push for more variety at The Coffee House.

"We have been upping the food game a bit lately, we are trying to think outside the box because everything seems to be the same, we are trying to push the envelope a bit to keep everyone interested,” he said.

"We will be open on Easter Saturday and Sunday, but not Friday and Monday. We are working until 12.30pm on Sunday, if people will come we will stay open. We have had a few bookings.”

The Coffee House isn't the only local restaurant making Easter themed creations to their menus.

To celebrate Easter, Good Company at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre have created 'April Shakes' which include Bunny, Easter Egg, Snickers or Mint Slice Extreme shakes.

Chango Chango, Wendy's, The Coffee Club and Whisk Yeppoon have all turned to the traditional Easter bunny for inspiration and have created speciality 'bunny shakes' served in a hollow bunny and topped with everything from cream to sprinkles and even more chocolate eggs.

There are two Easter treats for Gus' Coffee customers this year with Easter eggs to compliment your purchase as well as the chance to win a major prize (yet to be announced) with every coffee purchase.