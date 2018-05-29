Coffee shop and beauty businesses among targetted

MONEY GONE: The break-in at Kris's coffee has left owner Kris Hargrave and staff feeling cautious.

SEVERAL businesses in Yeppoon have been targeted by thieves and vandals in a worrying crime spree.

When Kris Hargrave got to open Kris's Coffee shop at 4.30am yesterday, she thought something was "a bit unusual”.

"I came inside and noticed things weren't as they normally would be,” she said.

"I then realised everything had been taken out of the till and the laptop in the office.”

The stool that was used to break inthrough a small window at Kris's Coffee Trish Bowman

About $350 of Ms Hargrave's takings were stolen, affecting her small business "massively”.

"That is a huge chunk out of my daily income,” she said

Mrs Hargrave has owned her business for 18 months and has been in the Tanby Rd location since January.

This is the first time her shop has been broken into.

"I felt quite sick,” she said.

"It's mixed emotion, I'm angry that a person has invaded my privacy and I feel quite sad for them that they feel like they have to go those lengths.

"It's affects not just my life, but my employees as well.”

Luckily, Ms Hargrave has CCTV footage installed at the shop and it captured the perpetrator breaking in at 1.06am.

"From looking at the frame, he is a younger person, early teens to late teens,” she said.

Ms Hargrave said customers arriving at the cafe were "shocked but not surprised” to learn about the overnight break in.

"There is so much happening at the moment, so much has been vandalised,” Kris said.

"It's happening absolutely everywhere across Yeppoon in the last six to nine months.”

The ordeal has been "frustrating”.

"We have to go through the extra costs, putting in extra locks,” Mrs Hargrave said.

"Now there will be sleepless nights.

"Once you are violated it's not a good feeling.”

Next door to Kris's Coffee, Aspirations Beauty Spa has suffered their own share of drama.

When Jo-Anne Hurley got to work on Monday morning, she noticed her back fence had been vandalised and grafitied.

The fence was filled with swear words, explicit drawings and inappropriate language.

"It was quite immature, you could tell it was kids,” Ms Hurley said.

Three chains on the fence have had to be replaced and the area now sports some shiny new "Private Property” signs.

"We have had other kids on scooters that just made themselves at home in the front yard,” Ms Hurley said.

"They leave their rubbish behind.”

Six weeks ago, Ms Hurley's own daughter was a victim of a home theft at The Pines.

"They smashed her window and broke in,” she said.

"She recovered quite a lot from the heist.”

Ms Hurley said crime in Yeppoon was starting to be get "out of control”.

"For me leaving my business, I don't go home at 5pm, I go home in the dark,” she said.

" I am scared and it's a not a nice feeling.

"Did I lock it properly, when I arrive at work is everything going to be there, what's going to happen.

"It's been gaining momentum in the last year or so but more so in the past couple of weeks.”

However, she is grateful she didn't lose money like her neighbour.

"The graffiti was removed, the fence has been fixed, I do consider myself the lucky one,” Ms Hurley said.

Ms Hurley is now looking at installing video cameras at her business.

"It's just more cost to your business that doesn't generate an income, it's sad really,” she said.

Julie Powell from Signs at Yeppoon has also reported some incidents of youths breaking into her yard.

"They just pushed the wire and jumped in,” she said.

"What can you do about it, it doesn't matter if you have cameras or fences.

"They need to be kept off the streets.”