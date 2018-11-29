Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The accountant has been refused bail and will face district court sentencing early next year.
The accountant has been refused bail and will face district court sentencing early next year. NewsRegional
News

Coffs accountant set to be sentenced for fraud

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Nov 2018 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COFFS Harbour accountant, who was charged for deceiving a Woolgoolga couple for his own financial advantage, has pleaded guilty and will face sentencing in Sydney early next year.

The couple, Warren and Sheenah Whitten, owned engineering firm Arc Attack for around 20 years when they were forced to go into liquidation in late 2017.

They have since begun trading as Arc Attack Fabrication.

The accountant was refused bail at Coffs Harbour District Court today after previously pleading guilty to the charge of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

A charge of obtain money by deception greater than $15,000 has been dismissed and withdrawn.

Reports from the accountant's psychologist and gambling addiction counsellor are to be considered in the sentencing at Sydney's Downing Centre on April 5.

More Stories

coffs harbour coffs harbour local court downing centre district court fraud obtain financial advantage by deception
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    GRACEMERE FIRE: Kabra homes impacted, 8000 told to leave

    GRACEMERE FIRE: Kabra homes impacted, 8000 told to leave

    News Stanwell and Kabra residents: Leave now. Gracemere: Watch and act.

    ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

    ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

    Weather Top firey's critical update for bushfire crisis

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: Harrowing images of raging fire

    premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: Harrowing images of raging fire

    Weather Smoke just clouded over the skies of the township of Gracemere

    Local Partners