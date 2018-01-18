Coin tampering 'a new low' by anti-Adani protesters

GETTING CREATIVE: Anti-Adani protesters have placed their stickers on $1 coins and handing them out in Bowen.

GETTING CREATIVE: Anti-Adani protesters have placed their stickers on $1 coins and handing them out in Bowen.

ANTI-ADANI campaigners have put a new price on their campaign slapping their protest stickers on $1 dollar coin and handing them out in Bowen.

A business on Herbert St in Bowen contacted News Corp after one of their staff members received a number of the defaced coins.

Bowen Chamber of Commerce president Bruce Hedditch said he hadn't seen the coins come through his Larrikin Hotel but described the tactics as a new low.

"It's so sad they are allowed to degenerate into this terrorist type of activity," he said.

"Bowen and areas of Central Queensland are supporting Adani because it means jobs.

"We've had no confidence and are still coming back after Cyclone Debbie so putting up with these activities is a bit disappointing.

"The sad thing is, (the protesters) and the metropolitan cities don't hear what we've got to say.

"I would love to get into a debate with these people in an appropriate way but it just doesn't happen."

It is a criminal offence under the Crimes (Currency) Act 1981 (Cth) to deface or destroy current Australian currency coins.

The penalty for defacing coins, or selling or possessing money that has been defaced, is $5000 or jail for two years for an individual (or both), and $10,000 for a body corporate.