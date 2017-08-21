Cold blast: 'Feels like' 4.1 degrees in Rocky, 2.3 at coast

AFTER a warm blast late last week and into the weekend, winter returned to Capricornia overnight with shivering temperatures recorded across the region this morning.

Despite the mercury climbing to high 20s-low 30s during the day late last week and struggling to dip below the mid-teens overnight, the region has been hit by cold blast overnight.

In Rockhampton, a low of 6.5 degrees was recorded at 3am while Yeppoon dropped to 7.1 degrees just after 7am and Biloela plummeted to 0.5 degrees about 4am.

As at 7am in Rockhampton and Yeppoon, the temperature had only climbed by one degree to 7.5 with 'feels like' temperatures of just 4.1 (Rocky) and 2.3 (Yeppoon).

Biloela residents will be waking up shivering with the mercury just cracking 2 degrees and an apparent temperature of -2.3.

While the cool nights will stick around for the next few days, don't expect that to be reflected in the daytime temperatures with maximums of 25-29 degrees forecast for Rocky.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, extensive early frosts can be expected throughout inland CQ this morning due to a dry air mass over the region.