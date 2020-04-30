Cold front to drive CQ temperatures down to single digits

It’s almost time to break out the Ugg boots in CQ.

A VIGOROUS cold front will drive down temperatures across Central Queensland from this evening.

Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall into single digits in some parts of the district in the next few days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the cool change is due to a sharp inland trough and vigorous cold front over the south and southwest, which is sweeping eastwards across Queensland.

The Bureau predicted cool to cold temperatures and possible raised dust behind the change.

“The trough is expected to push offshore early on Friday, leaving cool and dry conditions across the majority of the state, with light showers about the east coast and the far north,” forecasters said.

In Rockhampton, temperatures are forecast to fall to 17 on Friday, before plummeting to 10 degrees overnight Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach the mid 20s.

On the Capricorn Coast, the mercury will fall to 11 degrees overnight Saturday and Sunday.

Further inland, Emerald, Blackwater, Clermont and Moranbah are forecast to experience lows of 9, 10, 8 and 10 respectively at the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to remain low well into next week, with no rain forecast at this stage.