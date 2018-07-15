Menu
While the rest of the country rugs up for the cold, Gladstone is in for balmy days and mild nights.
Tessa Mapstone
COLD SNAP: Rocky shivers through coldest day of the year

Shayla Bulloch
15th Jul 2018 2:29 PM

CENTRAL Queenslanders shivered through a freezing weekend with many towns recording the coldest day of the year so far.

While Rockhampton residents enjoyed the thrills of the River Festival 2018, the 3.5°C temperatures made use of the woolly jumpers and gloves at the back of the wardrobe.

SEE GALLERY OF RIVER FEST HERE:

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded temperatures on Sunday morning as the coldest day of the year for Rocky but far from the historical record of -0.9°C in 1963.

Emerald and parts of the Central Highlands endured a similar fate with temperatures hitting 3°C.

Yeppoon residents also felt the chill with temperatures dropping to 6°C overnight.

Despite Springsure dropping to 2.1°C, its coldest day had already blown through last week when it dropped to 1.4°C.

