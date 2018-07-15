COLD SNAP: Rocky shivers through coldest day of the year
CENTRAL Queenslanders shivered through a freezing weekend with many towns recording the coldest day of the year so far.
While Rockhampton residents enjoyed the thrills of the River Festival 2018, the 3.5°C temperatures made use of the woolly jumpers and gloves at the back of the wardrobe.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded temperatures on Sunday morning as the coldest day of the year for Rocky but far from the historical record of -0.9°C in 1963.
Emerald and parts of the Central Highlands endured a similar fate with temperatures hitting 3°C.
Yeppoon residents also felt the chill with temperatures dropping to 6°C overnight.
Despite Springsure dropping to 2.1°C, its coldest day had already blown through last week when it dropped to 1.4°C.