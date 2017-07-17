Cold snap: Single digit temps finally on way for Rocky

A cold blast will move through CQ later this week.

SINGLE digit temperatures are finally about to impact Rockhampton with a cold snap expected across the region later this week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a cold, dry air mass will gradually extend north throughout Capricornia in the wake of warm conditions over the next few days.

Morning frosts are expected to become extensive through inland parts of central and western districts, particularly around Biloela, on Thursday and Friday.

After reasonably warm temperatures ranging between 15 and 27 in Rockhampton over the next three days, residents can expect a cool change with lows of 9 and 8 degrees forecast for Thursday and Friday respectively along with maximums of 24.

It will also cool down on the Capricorn Coast with lows of 11 and 10 degrees forecast for the same period.

Those living west of Rocky are in for even colder temperatures with shivering lows of 4 and 2 degrees forecast for Biloela on Thursday and Friday, while Emerald drops to 5 degrees both days.

In Springsure, the mercury will drop to 4 degrees while Blackwater will reach 5 degrees.

The cold snap comes after a warmer than usual winter in the region with Rockhampton on track to break the weather record for the hottest July on record.

So far, the average maximum temperature for the month has been 25.9 degrees with the hottest on record an average of 25.0 degrees in 2009.

Our lowest temperature so far this month was 11 degrees on July 12, with the coldest day this winter 6.3 degrees on June 8.