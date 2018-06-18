Menu
How cold was it at your place this morning?
Weather

Coldest day for Sunshine Coast so far this year

18th Jun 2018 7:18 AM

QUEENSLANDERS are shivering through another chilly morning, with the Sunshine Coast experiencing its coldest temperature of the year so far.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jim Richardson said temperatures at Sunshine Coast airport hit lows of 4.6C.

"That's the coolest this year for the Sunny Coast," Mr Richardson said.

"Brisbane got down to 9.8C, definitely still cool but definitely not the coolest so far."

While thermometers were into single digits, it actually felt even colder thanks to the wind, with figures showing wind chill made it feel closer to 1 degree.

While it was a cold start to the week all around, it was still warmer than Saturday's temperatures for Brisbane and Ipswich.

Mr Richardson said it will be another gusty day today, similar to yesterday as a wind chill makes the high temperatures feel cooler.

Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast are forecast to reach maximum temperatures of 19C today, with sunshine and gusty winds expected.

Temperatures plummeted for the Gold Coast overnight, with the coldest June morning this year at Coolangatta at 0.6C just before 5am.

The highest wind gust was recorded for Coolangatta about 12:30am, with west south westerly winds at 19km/h

Wind speed may pick up in the late morning to 25-35km/h.

Gusty westerly winds overnight in Brisbane at 32km/h just before 1am, the Bureau have reported winds to reach 30-40km/h from late morning for Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau observations recorded how dry and windy the morning was as Queenslanders shivered through.

"It definitely makes it feel a little bit cooler," Mr Richardson said.

