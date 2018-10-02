'Gunshots' send terrified US festival crowd in mad panic

CHRIS Martin helped control a terrified crowd in New York, after a security threat caused mass panic at a music festival.

The audience at the Global Citizen festival turned chaotic after a front barrier fell, and many thought they heard gunshots.

"There's no need to push people out of the way," the Coldplay frontman told the crowd, according to reports.

"What happened is a barrier, I think, fell down. You're all safe okay?"," Martin asked the crowd.

"Nobody is trying to hurt anybody."

Police officials huddle on stage as Chris Martin addresses the audience after the crowd panic at the Global Citizen festival in Central Park. Picture: AP

Martin then told the audience: "As far as I know, when you guys are ready, we can watch Janet Jackson," Martin said, referring to Jackson who also performed.

The scare came almost one year to the day after a massacre of 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

At the New York festival, panic erupted and fans shouted, "Gunshots!" after hearing what was later revealed to be a falling barricade.

Hundreds of spectators raced to leave, trampling over one another as they tried to squeeze through fences.

There were NO SHOTS FIRED at #GlobalCitizenFestival. The sound was a fallen barrier. @NYPDCentralPark @GlblCtzn — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2018

Many lost their shoes and bags and some, including at least one child, were briefly separated from their parents.

"We were trying to tell people to get up, get up, because we were crushing people under us," said witness Paris Anthony.

Fifteen people were hurt but all injuries were minor, a police spokesman said.

As Martin took the microphone to encourage calm, numerous fans were in tears and others left entirely, with the audience notably smaller when the music resumed.

She’s red-y! Cardi B also performed. Picture: AP

Global Citizen festival is an unofficial closing event following a week of hectic diplomacy at the UN General Assembly.

The festival hands out free tickets to fans who pledge to take actions such as petitioning their governments to support efforts to end the most extreme global poverty.

Thank you to all the Global Citizens who took action and joined us today. Our thoughts are with those who were injured or afraid after the barrier fell earlier this evening. We're grateful for the first responders who ensured everyone's safety and enabled the festival to go on. pic.twitter.com/K03VEpP8FJ — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 30, 2018

VOTING CAMPAIGN

In its seventh year at Central Park, Global Citizen paid tribute to anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 100 in 2018.

Global Citizen plans a major festival dedicated to Mandela and his anti-poverty vision on December 2 in Johannesburg headlined by Beyonce and Jay-Z.

While primarily focused on the developing world, the latest Central Park festival also zeroed in on the United States - encouraging voters to turn out for November 6 midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump's Republican Party risks losing control of Congress.

Cardi B, the fast-rising rapper who was performing her first concert since giving birth in June, urged young people to pay attention.

Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Robert De Niro addressed the crowd. Picture: AP

"Last election, everybody took it as a joke - even me, I'm not gonna front. Because I thought, man, that person ain't gonna win. And look where we're at," the 25-year-old Bronx native said in reference to Trump.

Also rallying voters were screen legend Robert De Niro and, through a video message, former first lady Michelle Obama.

"Voting is how we tell our government what we want, and what we don't want. Put it another way - voting is how we hire and we fire our leaders!" De Niro said.

In an unexpectedly timely appearance, US senators Jeff Flake and Chris Coons jointly addressed the festival to pledge bipartisan co-operation to preserve foreign assistance - which Trump wants to cut drastically.

Flake, a centrist Republican, a day earlier triggered a vote delay and FBI probe over sexual misconduct allegations against Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The senator was visibly moved after women confronted him in an elevator and demanded he pay attention to their experiences with sexual assault.

Flake was greeted at Global Citizen with cheers followed by a crowd chant of, "He's the one who has the vote." A smiling Flake said: "Feel free to join me in an elevator anytime."