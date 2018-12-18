Cole Miller’s coward punch killer gets more jail time

A COWARD punch killer imprisoned for a fatal attack on Cole Miller has been sentenced to more jail time.

Sunshine Coast man Miller, 18, died in January 2016 after being punched in Fortitude Valley.

Armstrong Renata, now 24, was sentenced to seven years' jail in October 2017.

He was to be eligible for parole in about August 2021.

But Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath lodged an appeal against Renata's sentence, arguing it was manifestly inadequate.

At Queensland Court of Appeal in September, Crown prosecutor Carl Heaton said Renata should have received 12 years' jail.

In a judgment delivered in Brisbane on Tuesday, the appeal court ordered Renata be sentenced to nine years and six months jail.

In the new judgment, Justice Robert Gotterson described Renata's offending as "reprehensible".

Justice Gotterson said Renata was in a group of four people "intimidating passers-by".

After attempting to engage Mr Miller, Renata "delivered a very forceful blow" to the 20-year-old's jaw.

The punch "was entirely unprovoked" and delivered from out of Mr Miller's sight.

Renata was found guilty of the relatively new law known as unlawful striking causing death.

That offence carried a maximum term of life imprisonment.

Justice Gotterson said Renata's attack was "cowardly" and a "chilling example" of the vicious conduct the new law aimed to curb.

Renata must serve at least 80 per cent of his sentence before he can be released.

Renata's stint in pre-sentence custody from January 3 2016 to October 12 2017 was declared time served.

Tuesday's judgment overturned Justice Helen Bowskill's sentence handed down last year.

After his death, Cole's friends and relatives described the young water polo player as quiet and dedicated.

He was involved in surfing, swimming and water polo.

After Renata was sentenced last October, Cole's father Steven said "our society was just full of violence".

He voiced neither disappointment nor happiness at Renata's sentence but said Australia must address pervasive and "senseless" violence.

"Losing your youngest child, losing any child, losing a loved one is something that's very hard to deal with and live with," he said.

"And I don't wish it upon anyone." -NewsRegional